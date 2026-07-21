2 found dead in southeast Delhi house, cops suspect suicide

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead in a rented house in southeast Delhi’s Sant Nagar on Monday, police said, adding that a handwritten note was also recovered from the spot.

Police said they also recovered a handwritten suicide note, which prima facie appears to have been written by the man (Shutterstock)

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According to police, the matter was reported to the Amar Colony police station at 9:08 am and a team rushed to the spot. Police found that one of the woman’s friends or neighbours had already broken the door open.

Police said the woman was found lying dead on the bed, while the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope.

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Police said they also recovered a handwritten suicide note, which prima facie appears to have been written by the man. The contents of the note were not immediately disclosed.

Police added that the bodies have been shifted to AIIMS for post-mortem examination, and the families of both deceased have been informed.

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{{^usCountry}} Inquest proceedings have been initiated and police have not ruled out any angle at this stage, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inquest proceedings have been initiated and police have not ruled out any angle at this stage, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details are expected after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis of the evidence collected from the spot, police added.