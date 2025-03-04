2 friends aged 18 and 27 die by suicide in N Delhi’s Bawana

Two male friends, aged 18 and 27 years, were found dead at a house in outer north Delhi’s Bawana on Monday evening, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and police said they have learnt that one of them was going through a difficult marriage while the other was currently appearing for his Class 12 exams. Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated and further probe is underway. (Getty Images)

Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason for their extreme step, but have learnt that both of them, along with two other friends, were drinking at the house of the 27-year-old man, a driver by profession. The two ended their lives after the other two friends left, police said.

A senior police officer said the deceased were both residents of Bawana and stayed in adjacent neighbourhoods and were good friends for years.

Police said their control room received a call at 6.15pm Monday alerting them that two men had died by suicide. When police reached the spot, they saw the men hanging from the ceiling fan. The bodies were taken down and sent to a city hospital for a postmortem examination.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the house.

The officer said that parents of the 18-year-old became worried when their son did not return home by Monday evening. They called up a friend whom they knew was with their son earlier in the day and told him that he had not returned home.

“This friend, along with the two men who died, and another friend were drinking at the 27-year-old’s house in the afternoon. The two friends left in the evening while the other two stayed back. When parents of the 18-year-old called the other friend, he went back to the house and found the two dead. He informed the parents who further informed the police,” the officer said.

Police said they have found that the 27-year-old was going through some marital issues. He had a fight with his wife; she returned to her maternal home and the man was upset by this,” the officer said.

The officer said the family of the 18-year-old said he “seemed normal” and they did not know of any reason that may have upset him. “He was taking his board exams. He had an exam on March 5 as well. The parents did not know if he was under any pressure,” the officer said.

The 18-year-old’s father said,“He had his last exam on March 5. He was good in studies. He was my elder son and extremely loved at home. We can’t think of a reason except that his friend influenced him.”

According to the father, the Class 12 student left the house around 4pm telling the mother that he’ll return in 10 minutes but when he did not, the family started looking for him. An hour later, I received a call from his friend that he had died by suicide,” the father said.

Police said inquest proceedings have been initiated and further probe is underway.