2 injured as roof of house collapses in W Delhi

Two people were injured after the fourth floor roof of a residential building collapsed in Mohan Garden area of southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, police said. The roof fell due to heavy rains during previous days, officials said. The broken roof and debris seen at the site of the roof collapse in west Delhi’s Dwarka on Monday. (HT photo)

According to police, they were informed about the incident at Siddharth Enclave at 7am. The injured have been identified as Subhash, 35 and his sister-in-law Preeti, 45. A child was also trapped under the debris, and escaped unhurt.

“The station house officer (SHO), along with staff, rushed to the spot. It was found that the roof of a room on the fourth floor had collapsed due to incessant rain. Two persons who were trapped under the debris, were rescued. They sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. They are stable and did not suffer any life threatening injuries. The man has a fracture on his left arm,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

Locals said the roof collapsed due to rains on Saturday night and early on Sunday. Delhi Fire Services were called at 7.40am. Fire officials said they sent four tenders to rescue the trapped.

Police said three others from the family were outside for work. Locals said the family and other tenants had complained to the building owner about the dangerous infrastructure, but no action was taken.

Police said the building owner could not be traced. They are looking for him and will question him.

DCP Singh said investigation is underway and legal actions will accordingly be taken.