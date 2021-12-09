Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

2 Jatheri gang sharpshooters held in Delhi

Two sharpshooters belonging to the Kala Jatheri gang were arrested from Sangam Park area on Wednesday.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police said it arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the Kala Jatheri gang from Sangam Park area on Wednesday. The arrests, made by officers in Bharat Nagar police station, were made under the force’s “Operation Sajag” - the northwest district police’s crackdown on street crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said they have recovered a stolen two-wheeler, two semi-automatic pistols along with four live cartridges from the two suspects.

“On December 7, a cop, Yamin, was on evening patrolling duty in the Sangam Park area. When they were near Gufa wala Mandir, Sangam Park, they noticed two persons coming on a Yamaha FZ motorcycle without a number plate and tried to flee when they saw the cops,” said the DCP. The police staff gave chase and arrested the two, identified as Ankit and Aashu, said Rangnani.

