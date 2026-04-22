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2 linked to ISI proxy Bhatti held for plotting attacks on Delhi hotels

Delhi Police arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh for plotting shootings at hotels in Delhi under a Pakistan-based terrorist's direction.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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The Delhi Police special cell on Tuesday said it arrested two men from Madhya Pradesh who were allegedly working under Pakistan-based terrorist and alleged ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti. Police said the duo were planning shootings at hotels and clubs in Delhi-NCR.

Investigators said the accused had already selected targets in Connaught Place and Chanakyapuri. (Representative photo)

The accused, identified as Rajveer (21) and Vivek Banjara (19), hail from Madhya Pradesh. Police said they were recruited by Bhatti, a gangster-turned-terrorist, through social media and were asked to carry out targeted shootings and grenade attacks at hotels and clubs in Delhi and other cities.

A team led by Inspector Sunil Rajain and ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi received inputs on March 31 about the duo conducting recce in Delhi and communicating with Bhatti through different apps.

DCP (special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said raids were conducted in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. “Vivek was traced to Dabra in Gwalior and arrested on April 16. His interrogation led us to his co-accused Rajveer, who was held on April 18 from the Sarai Kale Khan area. He had come to Delhi from Gwalior and was preparing to target a prominent hotel in Delhi as directed by Bhatti.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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