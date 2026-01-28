Delhi Police have arrested two men following a brief exchange of gunfire in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, days after they attacked a head constable and snatched his service pistol in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave. 2 men who attacked cop, snatched gun, held after encounter

The accused – identified by police as Avinaash (30) and Waseem (30) – are reportedly involved in over a dozen snatching and robbery cases, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when head constable Rajkumar was patrolling a forested area near a park. The duo overpowered him, seized his pistol, and fired at him before fleeing on a commandeered motorcycle. Rajkumar escaped unharmed.

Multiple police teams analysed around 500 CCTV cameras across several neighbourhoods to identify Avinaash.

After tracing him to Firozabad, a police team located him on a two-wheeler in the city’s Tundla area. When signalled to stop, Avinaash attempted to flee, fell, and opened fire at the officers, according to deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel.

Two policemen, ACP Melvyn Vargehese and Inspector Ram Kumar, were struck in the chest but were protected by their bulletproof vests. Police returned fire, injuring Avinaash in the knees before apprehending him. The stolen service pistol was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Avinaash implicated his associate Waseem, who was subsequently arrested near Swami Nagar outside a cremation ground.