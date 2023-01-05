In Sultanpuri case, police say 2 others ‘shielded’ men in car that dragged woman

The Delhi Police were looking for two people for allegedly shielding the five men, who were in the car that dragged a 20-year-old woman for at least two hours on New Year’s Day after hitting her two-wheeler, a police officer said on Thursday.

Special police commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda said Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna’s involvement was established through CCTV footage, call records, and interrogation of the arrested accused Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun Kumar, 26, and Manoj Mittal, 27.

“[The two ] were trying to shield the accused persons. They are at large now, but we will soon nab them,” said Hooda

He cited the investigation so far and said the accused and Anjali Kumari, the 20-year-old, were not linked. “We are producing the accused in the court today [Thursday] to extend their police remand.”

Kumari’s death triggered outrage. The five men in a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit her as she was riding a scooty with a friend in Sultanpuri. The impact of the hit entangled her body to the underside of the car, which then drove on for at least two hours, dragging her body for at least 14km.

Kumari’s body was dislodged in a mangled state and found in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala. Forensic officials said on Wednesday that no evidence has been found so far of her presence in the car. But traces of blood were on the wheels and its base, indicating that she was stuck under the car.

On Tuesday, police cited her post-mortem examination and said there were no injuries suggesting sexual assault.

