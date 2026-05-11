2 road projects to decongest NW Delhi get Railways nod

New Delhi: In a bid to decongest traffic in north-west Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the Railways has approved widening of the existing Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Haiderpur-Badli on Outer Ring Road, and cleared a proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

Officials said the railways has directed that construction work be carried out under prescribed safety standards (HT)

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According to government officials, both the approvals followed extensive technical scrutiny and correspondence between the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Northern Railway. The projects are aimed at easing congestion at Mukarba Chowk and improving connectivity along one of the Capital’s busiest transport corridors.

Gupta said both the stretches witness heavy movement of commuters and goods carriers on a daily basis, leading to severe traffic bottlenecks. “Once completed, the projects will substantially reduce congestion and provide faster, safer and smoother connectivity to the public,” she said.

She said the PWD had submitted technical drawings and proposals for both projects to the Railways, which later found them technically feasible and granted in-principle no-objection certificates (NOCs) with the approval of the divisional railway manager (DRM).

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the railways has directed that construction work be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure railway operations are not affected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the railways has directed that construction work be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure railway operations are not affected. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the Delhi government is identifying major traffic bottlenecks across the city and working on long-term infrastructure solutions. She described Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area as among Delhi’s busiest transport corridors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the Delhi government is identifying major traffic bottlenecks across the city and working on long-term infrastructure solutions. She described Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area as among Delhi’s busiest transport corridors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister, however, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting the projects, saying the coordinated efforts of the “double-engine government” were accelerating infrastructure and transport reforms in the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister, however, also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting the projects, saying the coordinated efforts of the “double-engine government” were accelerating infrastructure and transport reforms in the Capital. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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