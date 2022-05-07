Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 separate shooting incidents on Delhi roads. Gangster’s father killed, 2 hurt

Police said the first incident took place at 5pm in outer Delhi’s Khera village in which one man was shot dead. The second incident took place at Subhash Place traffic interaction when two brothers were attacked
The two incidents of shooting on Delhi roads on Saturday were reported within a span of three hours. In one case, a man in his fifties was killed. The two brothers shot at in the second incident survived and are fighting for their lives (ANI/Representative Image)
Published on May 07, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh

NEW DELHI: A man was killed and two brothers were injured in separate firing incidents reported from outer Delhi’s Khera village and west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar within a span of three hours on Saturday evening.

In the first incident, police said the father of a jailed criminal was shot dead in Khera village, reportedly over a rivalry between gangs led by jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya and dead gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police said the incident took place at about around 5 pm. The deceased was identified as Bhram Prakash, said to be in his 50s. He is the father of Kallu, a member of the Gogi gang, and is in jail. The video footage shows two men riding a bike intercepting Bhram Prakash, who was also on a motorcycle. One of the killers runs towards Bhram Prakash and pumps bullets into his body from a close range while his accomplice waits. Moments later, Prakash’s body is seen in the video lying on the roadside.

“We have learnt that Kallu was having an animosity with one Prawesh Maan from the Khera village and one associate of Maan was shot dead some months ago. Maan is an associate of Tillu,” said a police officer aware of the incident.

In the second incident three hours and 30km away, two brothers, identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary were travelling in a car when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle at the Subhash Place traffic intersection that comes under the Hari Nagar police station. At least a dozen shots were fired, some hit the two brothers.

“Ajay is said to be a former office-bearer of Keshopur Mandi. Both the brothers were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing surgery. A case has been registered and is being investigated from all possible angles. The firing took place around 8pm,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal, adding that teams have been formed and they are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the attackers.

