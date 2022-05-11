2 water bodies in Delhi's Burari to be developed as ‘safe open spaces’

Water minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected the work of rejuvenation and development of two water bodies in north-west Delhi’s Burari and said they will be developed as “safe open spaces”. The minister said 250 water bodies and 23 lakes are being revived by the government under the ‘city of lakes’ project.

“Burari has significant ecological importance as it is located in the vicinity of Yamuna. The two water bodies in Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar extension colony have been revived using natural methods that make use of natural cost-effective technologies,” the minister said.

The Satya Vihar lake is spread over an area of 13,371sqm. “Earlier the local residents were using this waterbody as a solid waste dumping site and the polluted water from the surrounding drains was falling into the lake. Constructed wetland system treatment plant, which uses certain specific plants that absorb nutrients directly from the sewage or polluted water but do not require soil, has been developed along the waterbody... The treated water is then collected in a tanker and flown into the lake,” an official said.

The Lakshmi Vihar Extension Colony waterbody is spread over an area of 6,500sqm and the DJB is treating it with a ‘floating rafter’ water pollution treatment technology. “The sewage of the locality passed through this water body, making it an unpleasant spot. A pump was initially installed to pump the sewage into the nearby drain but the DJB completely stopped the sewage entry into this lake by stacking gunny bags which will help rejuvenate it,” the official added.

The floating rafter technology employs natural plants to treat pollutants in the water.