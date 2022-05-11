2 water bodies in Delhi's Burari to be developed as ‘safe open spaces’
- “Burari has significant ecological importance as it is located in the vicinity of Yamuna. The two water bodies in Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar extension colony have been revived using natural methods that make use of natural cost-effective technologies,” the minister said.
Water minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected the work of rejuvenation and development of two water bodies in north-west Delhi’s Burari and said they will be developed as “safe open spaces”. The minister said 250 water bodies and 23 lakes are being revived by the government under the ‘city of lakes’ project.
The Satya Vihar lake is spread over an area of 13,371sqm. “Earlier the local residents were using this waterbody as a solid waste dumping site and the polluted water from the surrounding drains was falling into the lake. Constructed wetland system treatment plant, which uses certain specific plants that absorb nutrients directly from the sewage or polluted water but do not require soil, has been developed along the waterbody... The treated water is then collected in a tanker and flown into the lake,” an official said.
The Lakshmi Vihar Extension Colony waterbody is spread over an area of 6,500sqm and the DJB is treating it with a ‘floating rafter’ water pollution treatment technology. “The sewage of the locality passed through this water body, making it an unpleasant spot. A pump was initially installed to pump the sewage into the nearby drain but the DJB completely stopped the sewage entry into this lake by stacking gunny bags which will help rejuvenate it,” the official added.
The floating rafter technology employs natural plants to treat pollutants in the water.
AITA Championship Series: Seeds Arnav Bishnoi, Riya Kaushik enter quarters
Seeds Arnav Bishnoi and Anirudh Sangra eased into the boys' U-18 quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem, Yatharth Chaddha , Keshav Dangi, Priyansh Solanki, Sankalp Satya Nair and Parmarth Kaushik also marched into the quarters. Fourth seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the quarter-finals, scoring a double bagel against Kritika Sharma.
Chandigarh Class 10 students exude confidence after CBSE science exam
Students appearing for the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education second term science exam on Tuesday said it was fairly easy. Several of them could be seen discussing 'easy' question paper outside centres including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, which was the exam centre for over six schools. Tanvi Bisht of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper easy to attempt.
Chandigarh: Parents see red over carpooling policy at St John’s school
Blurb: Parents say they are being forced to wait outside the school, while pooled cars are allowed entry, leading to more traffic jams The car pooling policy being enforced by St John's High School, Sector 26, has not gone down well with many students' parents, who have picked holes in the way the policy is being implemented. Another parent, not wishing to be named, said school authorities were making students wait outside in the heat.
Chandigarh | Lured by ‘dating site’ offer, 63-yr-old man duped of ₹21 lakh
Lured by a free dating service and provision of foreign trips, a 63-year-old man duped of ₹21 lakh in the pretext of securing the membership of a dating site. In his complaint, Arun Kumar, said that in June 2019, he received a call from an unidentified woman, who identified herself as Neha and offered him a free dating service for which precondition was to become a member.
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
