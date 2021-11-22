Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
20-year-old man held for raping minor girl

Police said the suspect has been identified as a resident of Uttam Nagar.
A case was registered on Wednesday under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the parents of a 15-year-old girl. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area.

A case was registered on Wednesday under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the parents of a 15-year-old girl.

Investigator said an initial probe revealed that the victim arrived at her home on Wednesday and stated that while she was near Matiala road, one person offered to drop her near her home on his motorcycle.

When she sat on the bike, the man took her to a coaching centre, introduced himself as a police officer and promised her a job as a teacher in the institute. After that, the police said, he took her to a park and allegedly raped her.

While examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, police spotted another person along with the motorcycle, and he was arrested on Saturday from the Rajapuri area, police officers said.

