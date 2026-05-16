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21-year-old mobbed, killed by rival group in central Delhi; juvenile among two held

21-year-old mobbed, killed by rival group in central Delhi; juvenile among two held

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:18 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, an official said on Saturday.

21-year-old mobbed, killed by rival group in central Delhi; juvenile among two held

The arrestee has been identified as Virat alias Gattu , a resident of Baljeet Nagar, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Anand Parbat police station on Thursday regarding an assault involving a group of youths near Ramjas Park in Baljeet Nagar.

The caller said three youths passing through the area were intercepted and assaulted by around 10 unidentified persons, and one of them was forcibly taken away following the attack.

Reaching the spot, police found an unidentified man lying unconscious near the boundary wall of Ramjas Park, adjacent to a garbage dump in a forested area.

"The victim had visible injuries on the left side of his chest and head and was declared dead after he was rushed to a nearby hospital," a senior officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the case, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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