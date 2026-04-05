A 21-year-old man was shot by an unidentified man during an altercation outside a club in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar early Saturday. Police said they were yet to make an arrest in the case. 21-yr-old shot at after fight outside east Delhi club

Police identified the victim as Sameer Mujamil, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Ghonda. Mujamil had come to the Showsha Baazi Bar and Kitchen with his friends Naveem, Arhamand others on Friday night.

However, they got into a fight with another group at the club, which culminated in firing. The matter was reported to the Preet Vihar police station at 4:33am by GTB Hospital.

“We found that Arham got into an altercation with a stranger who was there with his friends. The situation soon escalated, and the men took the fight outside the club. They were arguing on the service road outside the club when an unidentified man came out of the club and fired a shot that hit Sameer in the right leg. After the incident, the accused persons fled the spot. Mujamil was shifted to GTB Hospital by his friends and is currently receiving medical treatment. He could not identify the shooter,” DCP (east) Rajeev Kumar said.

Police said a team carried out inspection and local inquiries are underway. “Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused persons involved in the incident, and further investigation is in progress” said the DCP.

Police said a case under BNS sections of assault has been registered and further investigation is underway.