The Delhi government on Tuesday said it shortlisted 22 innovations to tackle air pollution from the 284 ideas it received as part of the “Innovation Challenge” organised by the government in October last year. 22 innovations shortlisted to tackle air pollution in Delhi

The ideas were submitted by individuals, researchers and expert institutes.

While chairing a review meeting to assess the challenge’s next steps, Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said these 22 ideas will now be prepared for on-ground trial runs and tested at pollution hotspots in the Capital.

“In the coming weeks, we will rigorously measure the effectiveness of these innovations in reducing particulate pollution and other key parameters,” said Sirsa.

Sirsa said that in recent weeks, the government was finalising testing protocols and the readiness of the devices.

“Trials should be scientifically robust, transparent and geared towards quick decision-making on what works best for Delhi.” Sirsa told officials.

The 22 ideas include 13 solutions focused on controlling vehicular pollution such as vehicle-mounted air purifiers, retrofitted emission-control systems, bio-alkaline exhaust scrubbers. Retrofits have also been shortlisted for buses, trucks and gensets. The remaining nine devices target ambient air, including modular and stationary air-purification systems, dust-suppression units, smog-control technologies and other solutions designed for open spaces, road corridors and industrial or construction zones, Sirsa said.

“This challenge is a mission to find real, measurable solutions that can cut pollution on the ground.” he added.