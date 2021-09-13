Home / Cities / Delhi News / 22 new covid-19 cases in delhi, no new deaths
delhi news

22 new covid-19 cases in delhi, no new deaths

Delhi added an average of 36 cases each day over the past week. Sunday’s fresh infections came on the back of nearly 62,000 tests, at a positivity rate of 0.04%.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 02:30 AM IST

The national capital on Sunday recorded just 22 fresh Covid-19 cases and no additional deaths of the viral infection, showed data from the state’s daily health bulletin.

Delhi added an average of 36 cases each day over the past week.

Sunday’s fresh infections came on the back of nearly 62,000 tests, at a positivity rate of 0.04%.

Just one Covid-19 death was recorded in the city all month, showed data from the bulletins over the past 12 days.

The city added 15 deaths of the viral infection over the past month. So far, 25,083 people have succumbed to the infection.

As on Sunday, 390 people in the Capital were battling the disease, which has so far infected 1,438,233 people, according to state government data.

new delhi
