23-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Lado Sarai area by lover; accused arrested

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area while she was leaving for an interview around 6:30am on Thursday. The woman's mother alleged that she complained online and in person to the Delhi police to investigate the matter two to three times but no action was taken. (File)

The woman's mother Shakuntala Malik, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “My daughter was going to an interview in Lajpat Nagar and was stabbed multiple times by a man in her cab.”

Malik also alleged that she complained online and in person to the Delhi police about the man two to three times but no action was taken.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary told news agency PTI that the accused was in a relationship with the victim for the last two years and she had been avoiding him. Identified as 27-year-old Gaurav Pal, the accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and works in a private company in Gurugram.

He was apprehended at the spot and an FIR was filed under IPC section 307 at the Saket Police station.

The DCP told PTI that the girl recently began ignoring the accused and he came to meet her on Thursday morning. As they were talking, the victim sat in the cab which she had booked and in the meantime, Pal attacked her with a knife.

Talking about the severity of the incident, Malik said that her daughter was hit at least six to seven times in the head. The incident took place in front of the Campa cola factory in Lado Sarai, she said.

In a viral video, which has not been verified yet, a woman can be seen in a cab with her upper body covered in blood and she is heard asking passersby to take her to a hospital.

The cab driver, who caught the accused along with several others, is also heard in the video saying that the victim and the accused were together and they sat inside the cab and a little later, he stabbed the woman.

“She has been hit on her head multiple times. She was covered in blood and her condition is serious. I want my daughter to get justice. I don't want any other woman to face the same. Stringent action should be taken against the accused,” Malik told ANI.

On October 10, a PCR call was made by the victim where she alleged that Pal was harassing her. The matter was found to be of borrowed money, the police said.

Malik told PTI that Pal had been harassing her daughter for the past two years and wanted to marry her but she wasn't ready for it.

She said to PTI, “My daughter blocked him, but he used to call her from unknown numbers and also threatened her that if she does not marry him, then he will kill her. My daughter met him in the office where she used to work. She did not love him. She wanted to support our family as her father is no more. He asked her for a court marriage, but my daughter did not agree to it. I want the accused to get strict punishment for his act.”

Malik is a single mother, who works as a cook. The victim has four siblings — two sisters and two brothers. “There is no one else in the family. My mother passed away two months ago. Just me and my daughter [the victim] worked in the family.”

Speaking upon the police action, Malik claimed, “They keep telling me, we are working on it. But I don't feel like they will be able to do anything for women.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail