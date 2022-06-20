25 Delhi schools picked for pilot as MCD plans vital reforms

New Delhi: Twenty five municipal schools will be “upgraded” as part of a pilot project to initiate large-scale reforms in the civic body-run schools in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor’s office has said.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar along with senior MCD officials and informed the teachers that the civic body is going to upgrade the educational and physical infrastructure of the schools.

Speaking to the teachers and staff, Saxena said the schools run by the MCD will be improved up to the highest standards by providing the best teaching and technological and physical infrastructure. “For this purpose, as a pilot, 25 schools have already been identified and work will be started at the earliest. The same will gradually be replicated in other schools, he said.

The LG inspected the premises and directed officials concerned to ensure cleanliness, replace broken classroom furniture and upgrade the library.

Meanwhile, Saxena on Sunday visited the Garden of Five Senses at Said-ul-Ajaib village in South Delhi to take stock of the redevelopment work which is supposed to be completed by October 2024. “LG instructed the officials to expedite the work and complete them within six months,” the LG office said in a statement.

The proposed redevelopment work includes providing easy access to the garden, creating public amenities, e-carts and art installations, landscape improvement, solar powered electric installations, new water harvesting system, modernised garbage disposal, online ticketing and CCTV surveillance in the premises.

The LG also asked the officials to develop a dedicated herbal garden for ornamental flowers and a variety of medicinal herbs.