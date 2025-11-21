Search
25-year-old man held for raping four-year-old neighbour in NW Delhi

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 03:52 am IST

The incident took place on Monday, when the child was inside her house with her mother. The accused visited their house and took the girl outside, on the pretext of buying her a chocolate

New Delhi

A case under sections of kidnapping, rape and the Pocso Act was lodged. (Representative photo)
A 25-year-old man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a four-year-old neighbour girl in northwest Delhi’s Mahindra Park earlier this week, police said on Thursday. The man was arrested a day later and sent to judicial custody, police said.

The incident took place on Monday, when the child was inside her house with her mother. The accused visited their house and took the girl outside, on the pretext of buying her a chocolate, police said.

A senior police officer said, “We found that the accused first took the child to the shop but later took her to an isolated stretch nearby. He raped her and assaulted her…causing her multiple injuries. We suspect the accused was drunk. He abandoned the child there and left.”

After an hour, the girl’s mother started to search for her and found her bleeding and with injuries at the site.

A senior police officer said, “On Monday, information about an MLC filed at BJRM came to us. We were told by doctors that a four year old girl is hospitalised and has serious injuries because she was raped. We recorded statements of locals and the mother. The mother raised suspicions on the their neighbour.”

A case under sections of kidnapping, rape and the Pocso Act was lodged.

“During further investigation, the accused was found. Footage confirmed that he had taken the child. He was arrested and produced before the court. The court has sent him to jail till December 2. He lives in a rented accommodation like the girl’s family. He and his brother are tile workers. The girl’s mother is a cook,” a second officer said.

