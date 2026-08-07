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25-year-old trying to cross central verge electrocuted on Delhi-Dehradun expressway

A 25-year-old man died from electrocution on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway while crossing the central verge and coming into contact with high-voltage wires.

Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 07:53:25 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 25-year-old unidentified man died of electrocution on the central verge of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in the Shastri Park area in northeast Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

The man was trying to cross the central verge and came in contact with high-voltage electric wires (PTI/Representational Image)
The man was trying to cross the central verge and came in contact with high-voltage electric wires (PTI/Representational Image)

The incident took place around 10am near pillar number 52 when the man was trying to cross the central verge and came in contact with high-voltage electric wires, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said around 10am the Shastri Park police station received information about the incident.

Also Read | Man electrocuted while repairing RO at private Noida school

A police team rushed to the spot and secured the area. The man was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A forensic team also examined the spot.

“It appeared that the man had climbed over the approximately 6-foot-high metal railing of the central verge. It is suspected that after crossing the railing, he stepped onto an electrical panel adjacent to pillar number 52 and came in contact with high-voltage electrical wires,” the DCP said.

Also Read | 2 brothers electrocuted to death in Kurukshetra

“Forensic experts also examined the electrical panel and the high-voltage electric wires to ascertain what led to the electrocution,” said a police officer.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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