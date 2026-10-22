27-year-old Delhi woman dies day after falling off ride at Dusshera fair in Vikaspuri

A 27-year-old woman, who had fallen off an amusement ride when its gate broke at a fair in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri in the early hours of Tuesday, succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital on Wednesday, police said. Police also found that the fair was only permitted to open until 11pm, while the accident took place after midnight. Police found that the fair was only permitted to open until 11pm, while the accident took place after midnight. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

The police, identifying the woman as Gudiya, of Uttam Nagar in southwest Delhi, said they have added charges of causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR in this regard. They said the other injured person, 33-year-old Ravi, is still undergoing treatment.

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Fall sustains injuries “Gudiya succumbed to her injuries during treatment. We have added Section 106 of the BNS to the FIR for the death caused by negligence. The organisers at the Dussehra Ground in Vikaspuri F-block and operators of the amusement rides had obtained all requisite permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other authorities concerned,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami.

“We are probing the case further to fix responsibility for the fatal mishap. Arrests would happen in a day or two,” the DCP said.

At 1.36am on Tuesday, the gate of a “Mixer Ride” at Dussehra Ground in F-Block, Vikaspuri, broke and caused the two people to fall and sustain injuries. The injured were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for treatment and later admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.