PM Modi attends Delhi Dussehra celebration, calls Ramlila the 'end of tyranny, terror'

Extending his wishes on the festival, PM Modi said, “On Vijayadashami, I offer my salutations at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. I extend my heartfelt wishes for Vijayadashami to all my countrymen."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Dussehra celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday, saying the festival was a proclamation of the “end of tyranny and terror”. He hailed Dussehra as a “testament to the belief” in the triumph of truth over falsehood.

The prime minister hailed the Dussehra celebrations being held around the country, saying, "Today, every corner of India is imbued with the spirit of Lord Ram, in every village and every city. The entire nation is immersed in the spirit of the Ramlila.”

The prime minister took the opportunity to underline his government's goal to make India self-reliant. "We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties cannot stop our journey," he said.

PM Modi emphasised that there was no discrimination against anyone in 'Ram Rajya' and everyone received justice and equal opportunities. The purpose of power is not to rule, but to ensure public welfare -- this is the ideal of Lord Ram.

He said Dussehra is the festival of victory of the good over evil and it gives people the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy is, "when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours".