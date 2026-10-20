3-layer security deployed for Modi’s expected presence at Delhi Dusshera celebrations

The officers said the Special Protection Group (SPG) will take over the innermost security apparatus. Personnel from the Prime Minister’s security wing of the Delhi Police, including commandos, will be on the middle layer. The local police will take care of the third layer of the security cordon.

Nearly 2,500 personnel from central armed paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police, including commandos from Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the counter-terrorism and hostage-rescue unit under the Special Cell, will be deployed for the security and traffic arrangements for the event, said an officer, citing threat perception and possible protest or disruption by “anti-social elements” on the routes or at the venue.

A three-layer security cordon will be in place at Utsav Ground in IP Extension in East Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations and take part in the Ravana Dahan (effigy burning) ceremony on Tuesday evening. Traffic diversions and restrictions have been planned around the venue for the event, two police officers aware of the matter said.

Nearly 10,000 people are expected for the Ravana Dahan ceremony, the officers said. “Only people having valid entry passes issued by the organisers will be allowed at the venue when the Prime Minister visits the ground around 6.30pm. Everyone will have to undergo mandatory searching and frisking at the entry gates. The SPG has taken control of the venue, and multiple rounds of anti-sabotage checks have been done for any suspicious items,” said a second officer, who asked not to be identified.

Deputy police commissioner (East) Rajeev Kumar said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for the Dussehra events at the IP Extension ground and other venues in his jurisdiction. He said apart from deployment of security personnel on the ground, aerial surveillance through drones is also being done.

“Security personnel and CCTV cameras in adequate numbers have been deployed in and around the IP Extension Utsav Ground for the Ravana Dahan event. We cannot elaborate further on our security details,” said Kumar.

The first officer cited above said all high-rise buildings around the Prime Minister’s motorcade route and the venue have been thoroughly scanned and secured. Tactical teams have been deployed on rooftops at strategic locations to counter any possible attack. Door frame metal detectors, hand-held metal detectors and baggage scanners have been installed at all entry gates at the venue.

Sniffer dogs and quick reaction teams will also be deployed, apart from ambulances and patrol vans.

Traffic arrangement

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 300 personnel on the routes and around the venue. A contingency route plan has also been prepared. At least five deputy or additional deputy commissioners of police will remain deployed on the routes and the venue. They will be assisted by nine assistant commissioners of police, said a traffic police officer, wishing not to be named.

Traffic diversions would be in place from 5pm to 8pm in central, south and east Delhi areas. In East Delhi, traffic diversions would be on National Highway 24, Road Number 57 and 57 A and Road Number 55 around Patparganj and Ghazipur, and on the Vikas Marg. The traffic police have issued an advisory regarding the traffic diversions, without mentioning that the arrangements are being made for the Prime Minister’s expected visit.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid the roads where diversions will be implemented and use alternate routes to reach their destinations. “Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and park only at designated parking places. Avoid roadside parking. Drive carefully, remain patient and follow traffic rules, diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel deployed in the area,” the advisory said.