27-year-old engineer dies during holiday in Mussoorie; probe on

Mussoorie: A 27-year-old software engineer, who was on vacation in Mussoorie with her husband, was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti Road on Monday, police said.

Police said they found blood stains in the room, deepening the mystery surrounding the woman’s death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police identified the deceased as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of east Delhi’s Shakarpur who worked at an IT company in Gurugram. Her husband, Soumya Sricharan, works in Pune. The couple had married in November 2025.

According to police, the couple left Delhi on June 13 and travelled to Rishikesh before reaching Mussoorie on the night of June 14. They checked into a homestay in Kiana Tipridhar around 11.30pm and retired to their room around 3.30am on Monday, added police.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, inspector-in-charge of Mussoorie police station, said the police received information about the incident on Monday morning.

“Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the homestay and an ambulance was called. However, when the medical team examined the woman in the ambulance, she was declared dead,” Chauhan said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sricharan told police that when he woke up in the morning on Monday, he found that Gayatri was unresponsive and blood was oozing from her mouth, police said, adding that some caller had alerted the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sricharan told police that when he woke up in the morning on Monday, he found that Gayatri was unresponsive and blood was oozing from her mouth, police said, adding that some caller had alerted the police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said they found blood stains in the room, deepening the mystery surrounding the woman’s death.

“The room has been thoroughly examined and forensic evidence is being collected. We are investigating all aspects of the case and the cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report and forensic analysis,” Chauhan said.

He added that the woman’s parents are on their way to Mussoorie and the postmortem examination would be conducted after their arrival. The husband’s parents have already reached the town.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said further investigation is underway.