27-year-old poses as AIIMS Delhi doctor, held

A 27-year-old woman with degrees in microbiology and forensic science was arrested for allegedly posing as a junior resident doctor at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and cheating a patient’s family of ₹96,000 by promising to help them jump the queue for treatment, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

While the woman allegedly duped the victim in March, she was seen at the hospital again on Tuesday, prompting the police to suspect that she may have conned more patients using the same modus operandi. “We are investigating whether anyone else was involved in the crime with her,” said Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The suspect was identified as Subhi Trivedi. A case was registered at Hauz Khas police station on April 18 after a complaint by the victim, Suresh Chand, a resident of Haridwar. Chand was in Delhi in March to get his eight-year-old daughter treated for a heart problem, when Trivedi allegedly cheated him of the money.

“My child was medically examined at AIIMS, but it was a long wait for the surgeries,” said Chand. Chand, in his complaint to the police, said that Trivedi allegedly approached his wife while he was waiting in a queue at the hospital. He also alleged that Trivedi posed as a junior resident doctor at the hospital’s forensics and toxicology department, was wearing a doctor’s apron, and used medical terms.

“She spoke with great compassion to my wife and said she could make arrangements to help us jump the queue. She said she knew the right people and was able to get a stamp on our medical documents within minutes. We believed she was a doctor,” Chand said. He added that Trivedi asked him to pay the money, which he did over the next three days. “She said I could visit the hospital 10 days later to get my child treated. But when the time came in April, she could not be contacted, which is when I approached the police,” said Chand, an employee in the Jal Vidyut Nigam with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The DCP said that a case of cheating by impersonation and criminal breach of trust was registered and a hunt was launched by checking the CCTV footage and examining security guards of the hospital.

“The woman was back at the outpatient department of AIIMS in the same attire and bearing the same name. She was apprehended and questioned, during which she confessed to the crime,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, due to the financial crisis, Chand approached another hospital in Palwal, where his daughter was treated for free.

To tackle malpractices and reduce waiting time, the hospital administration has been trying to implement measures including the introduction of a new referral policy with other government hospitals and is also roping in other hospitals as extended campuses to triage patients.

AIIMS director, Dr M Srinivas, also implemented a strict “no-tout policy” on the campus last year, to ensure that patients were not tricked into such rackets.

The latest hospital estimates show that AIIMS sees a daily footfall of at least 10,000 patients from across the country. With limited beds, the patient load results in long queues for OPDs, admissions, and surgeries. Some super-specialty OPDs take anywhere between a few weeks to months to provide an appointment, making people seek the help of touts in desperation.

