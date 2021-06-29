28-year-old held with heroin worth 1.5 crore

Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly with one kilogram of heroin, worth around ₹1.5 crore in the international market, from outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar -- one of the 15 areas in Delhi recently identified by the police as a hot spot for drug peddling.

The accused, Irfan Saifi alias Bona, was previously involved in 11 criminal cases including robbery, snatching and vehicle theft, said DCP (crime and narcotic cell) Chinmoy Biswal.

On June 23, the DCP said, they received information that Ifran would visit Satsang Wali Gali in Nihal Vihar to deliver heroin and accordingly, a trap was laid and he was caught.

“A plastic bag, tied to his bike, contained one kilogram of heroin. Irfan was arrested under the NDPS Act. His bike was also seized,” the DCP added.

Investigators said Irfan is the brother of Shakeel Saifi, a former RPI leader at whose farmhouse in Nihal Vihar a firing incident had taken place last year. When contacted, Shakeel confirmed said that he had disowned his brother because of his drug addiction.

