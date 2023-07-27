Abusive, jobless man beats his mother to death in north Delhi

A 29-year-old man beat his mother, 55, to death with a stick at their home in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi after a fight over the switching on an air conditioner, police officers aware of the case said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested. Police with Deepak. After committing the murder, Deepak dragged his mother Indu’s body to the other room, switched on the AC, and slept for the next six hours, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused by his first name Deepak, and said he killed his mother Indu in the early hours of Tuesday at their three-storey house in the Shora Kothi neighbourhood of Ghantaghar in Sabzi Mandi. After committing the murder, Deepak dragged Indu’s body to the other room, switched on the AC, and slept for the next six hours, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The murder came to light after Deepak’s sisters, who are both married and live separately, visited the house, found their mother dead, and informed police. Deepak fled, but officers arrived within minutes, and prevented him from escaping the neighbourhood. He was caught within two hours from a vacant house in the same lane, where he was hiding under a cot, officers said.

According to investigators, Deepak was unemployed and was an alcoholic who would often beat his mother over various issues, including her refusal to sell their home. “He wanted to sell the house to fund his need for liquor,” Kalsi said.

Earlier this year, the DCP said, Deepak sold a family home in Burari for less than ₹10 lakh.

Police also noted that Deepak was prone to violence — his wife had deserted him a few years earlier, and his older brother, now deceased, was also a victim of his attacks. “Thereafter, he began thrashing his mother. He would beat her in front of his family and neighbours, but no one would involve the police,” said an investigator on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The DCP added, “On Sunday, he beat his mother so badly that she panicked and jumped from the second floor to the first floor of the house to save herself.”

Giving details about the murder, the DCP said, “The mother and son were in the same bedroom on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday where the AC was switched on. The woman asked Deepak to switch off the AC, but he refused. His mother later complained to one of his sisters over the phone, which infuriated him.”

Deepak allegedly thrashed his mother with a stick till she died, the DCP said, adding that he then dumped her body in the other room, switched on the AC, and went to sleep.

On Tuesday morning, Deepak’s sisters made a video call to know about their mother’s condition, and he claimed that she was unconscious. Thereafter, they landed up at the house, and finding Indu dead, called the police, the DCP said.

The stick allegedly used in the murder, and the blood-stained clothes worn by Deepak, have been seized, police said.