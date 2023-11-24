3, including 2 minors, held for 24-year-old’s murder in Delhi

Two boys and an 18-year-old were held for stabbing a man to death in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar in the early hours of Thursday, the Delhi Police said on Friday, adding it seized two knives allegedly used in the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, said that personal enmity between the victim and the teenagers led to the attack which eventually ended in the death. “We have registered a case of murder, arrested the 18-year-old and apprehended the two minors,” the DCP said. The minors are aged 13 and 17. The 18-year-old was identified as Sumit Sagar, who had at least four cases of burglary registered against him.

Police identified the victim as Anshul Kumar, 24, who was a resident of Aman Vihar. He dabbled in multiple small businesses, said another police officer not authorised to speak to the media.

A few months ago, Kumar was allegedly involved in a quarrel with the three teenagers over a petty issue, the officer said. “The minors told us that Kumar had slapped them, because of which they were seeking revenge. That enmity between them had continued over the months,” said the officer.

The attack took place a little after midnight on Thursday while Kumar was in the street near his house with a friend. “The three were armed with two knives and they caught hold of Kumar and stabbed him in his left thigh. They fled leaving him bleeding at the spot,” said the officer.

The victim’s friend, with the help of locals, rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he died during treatment. “Kumar’s friend identified the suspects after which we launched a search and nabbed them,” the police officer said.

The DCP said the three were caught from different parts of the neighbourhood over the next four hours.