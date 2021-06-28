3 killed in Ghaziabad after attackers enter home, open fire

Three people were killed after being shot by armed attackers who entered their home in Ghaziabad, news agency ANI reported quoting police officials. The incident took place in Loni area late on Sunday night, according to ANI.

According to the police, the people who entered the house in Ghaziabad shot four people; three of them succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

"Three men succumbed to gun shot injuries. Treatment of a woman is underway. A team is investigating the incident spot. Our probe ison," a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The police are trying to identify the number of attackers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON