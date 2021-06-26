3 metro stations to stay shut for 4 hours today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
"Three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha, will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),” the DMRC tweeted
JUN 26, 2021
The Delhi Metro will on Saturday shut three stations on the Yellow Line for four hours, in anticipation of a protest march called by farmers on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

“...in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha, will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),” the DMRC tweeted on Friday night. Delhi’s Raj Niwas is located in the Civil Lines area.

A senior police officer also said that in view of the anticipated protest, the DMRC has been asked to close some designated metro stations as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said, “Farmers are gathering again in large numbers at the Ghazipur border” in a show of strength.

The decision comes after Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav announced on Thursday that they will hold a protest march across the nation. On Saturday, farmer representatives will seek to submit memoranda to state governors.

