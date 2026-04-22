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3 more arrested for Preet Vihar businessman murder

Three more suspects arrested after a businessman was shot dead by a neighbor over a parking dispute in east Delhi. Investigation ongoing.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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A day after a 34-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead by his brother’s neighbour during a dispute over parking in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, police on Tuesday said they had arrested three more accused in the matter. Details of the FIR also revealed that, on the day of the incident, the neighbour threatened to kill both brothers over the issue, even travelling to the victim’s residence in Noida to deliver his threat.

3 more arrested for Preet Vihar businessman murder

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, when a verbal spat over parking at a residential building in A-Block, Preet Vihar, escalated into a brawl, culminating with the accused, identified as Gaurav Sharma, shooting Pankaj Nayyar dead with a pistol. Pankaj, a Noida resident, had come down to Delhi after his brother, Paras, 43, told him about the dispute.

Paras and his neighbour live on different floors of the same four-storey building and the two families had quarrelled over space in the stilt parking at least twice before in the past couple of months.

Gaurav, who had initially fled the crime scene, was later arrested from north Delhi’s Model Town. The victims had alleged Gaurav’s son, his nephew, and two others were also involved in the brawl.

The FIR, lodged on a complaint by Paras and accessed by HT, detailed how Sharma had threatened to kill the brothers and that Paras had called Pankaj over fearing for his safety.

“Because the intentions of Gaurav Sharma and his family did not seem right to me, and I was alone at home, I informed my brother Pankaj Nayyar about the incident and told him that I did not feel safe at home due to the threats from Gaurav Sharma and his family,” said the FIR.

In the FIR, Paras also alleged that “Gaurav called me, abusing me profusely, and threatened me with dire consequences if I returned home.”

The investigation into the case revealed that Sharma has fought with other neighbours over parking space multiple times. Police said Gaurav was also arrested in 2021 over GST fraud in Ahmedabad for which he was in jail for two months.

Police said Sunil works as a property dealer in Noida while his stepson is preparing for UPSC exams.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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