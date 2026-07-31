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3 officers appointed to handle DGHS, DMC affairs in director’s absence

New Delhi: The Delhi health department has issued an order appointing three officers to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) to oversee routine administrative and financial matters in the absence of the DGHS director

Published on: Jul 31, 2026, 08:13:00 IST
By Ridhima Gupta
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New Delhi: The Delhi health department has issued an order appointing three officers to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) to oversee routine administrative and financial matters in the absence of the DGHS director.

The appointments come amid complaints of delays in the DMC’s delivery of services, including registering doctors in Delhi, issuing no-objection and good-standing certificates, and handling complaints of professional misconduct. (Representative photo)
The appointments come amid complaints of delays in the DMC’s delivery of services, including registering doctors in Delhi, issuing no-objection and good-standing certificates, and handling complaints of professional misconduct. (Representative photo)

Presently, the DGHS is looking after the matters of the DMC after the latter was dissolved by the former Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, following allegations of irregularities in administrative and financial services.

The appointments come amid complaints of delays in the DMC’s delivery of services, including registering doctors in Delhi, issuing no-objection and good-standing certificates, and handling complaints of professional misconduct.

Registration with the council is mandatory for doctors to legally practise medicine in Delhi, join hospitals, pursue higher education, apply for government positions, or seek employment abroad.

In an order dated Tuesday, seen by HT, the health department stated that during the absence of the DGHS chief, the medical director of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will serve as the first link officer, followed by the medical superintendent of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan and the medical superintendent of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

In recent months, the council’s functioning has sparked multiple protests by Delhi doctors and foreign medical graduates (FMGs), who have alleged delays in registration, licensing, and other regulatory approvals.

“I have applied for permanent registration at DMC on May 19, 2025. It’s been more than a year. It is still pending,” said a doctor, requesting anonymity.

Another doctor said, “I have been waiting to get my registration licence from DMC since February 2026. I have gone to the DMC multiple times, and each time they only tell me that I will get the licence very soon.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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