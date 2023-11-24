close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / 3 repairmen die of electric shock in Delhi hospital's water tank

3 repairmen die of electric shock in Delhi hospital's water tank

PTI |
Nov 24, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Police found the bodies of the three men inside the water tank located in the hospital premises.

Two plumbers and an electrician died of an electric shock reportedly while carrying out some repair work at a private hospital in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Friday, police said. A senior police officer said the exact cause of the death will be determined after autopsy reports.

"We got a PCR call at 2.48 pm saying three men were trapped in a private hospital water tank due to electric shock and urgent help was required. Immediately, a team from Ranhola Police Station was rushed," the officer said.

Police found the bodies of the three men inside the water tank located in the hospital premises.

The victims were identified as Sarven Kumar, 59, an electrical engineer employed by the hospital, and Kunwar Pal, 40, and Raman, 20, both plumbers by profession.

"Reason of death will be established only after autopsy reports. Bodies have been shifted to DDU hospital, Delhi, and further proceedings are being conducted as per law," the officer said.

A police team has inspected and photographed the area and a crime team and FSL team and team of Delhi Fire Service have also been pressed into duty, said the person.

