Four kids electrocuted while playing near fan in Unnao village

KANPUR Four children, aged between four and nine, tragically lost their lives in Lalmankheda village, Unnao, on Sunday evening after being electrocuted while playing near a fan. Their parents, Virendra Prajapti and Sheila Devi, were in the fields at the time, harvesting the paddy crop when the tragedy unfolded around 4.30 pm. The parents discovered the bodies around 5 pm upon their return from the fields. (HT Photo)

The young victims, identified as Mayank (9), Himanshi (6), Himank (6), and Mansi (4), were playing in close proximity to a “farrata” fan that was powered with electric current. The youngest child came in contact with the fan, resulting in an electric shock. In their valiant effort to rescue each other, the other children were also electrocuted, according to SHO Barasarvar police station Dilip Prajapati.

The parents discovered the bodies around 5 pm upon their return from the fields. The tragic scene revealed the children lying on the floor alongside the fan. As the news spread, the entire village gathered at the grieving family’s home to offer condolences.

The impoverished family, residing in a one-room house, relied on daily wage labour for their livelihood. Circle officer (city) Ashutosh Kumar stated that preliminary investigations suggest electrocution as the cause of the tragedy. The police have sent the bodies for autopsy, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, he added.

