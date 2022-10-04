30 Delhi government school principals to learn leadership at Cambridge

A cohort of 30 principals from Delhi government schools and education department officials will head to the University of Cambridge, UK, for a leadership training program scheduled next week, government officials said on Monday. The visit is taking place as part of the Delhi government’s training and leadership initiative that seeks to provide global exposure to principals.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who met the principals going for the training on Monday, said that the government wanted to provide advanced professional training and international-level exposure to principals so that they could learn from the best education systems in the world. “The University of Cambridge is known for developing the most unique assessment practices and during this visit to Cambridge, our school principals will get an exposure to this and learn from it so that those assessment best practices can be adopted in Delhi too. This will help us develop student-centric assessment practices that will focus on reducing stress in students’ lives,” said Sisodia.

The principals’ visit will entail eight days of leadership training. During the visit, the cohort of principals and officials will also visit three schools (Fulbridge Academy, Witchford Village College and Chesterton Community College) to understand the effective implementation of policies on the ground. This is the second cohort of the year and fourteenth so far that will be attending this training at the University of Cambridge from October 10 onwards.

The Delhi government’s leadership training cum exposure visit aims to provide global exposure to principals on the usage of digital technology in classroom practices, leadership skills, skills required for managing high-performance teams, and innovative pedagogies used by teachers for the holistic development of students in UK schools.

