30 huts gutted in fire in Central Delhi, 12 safely evacuated

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a JJ cluster in Central Delhi’s Takia Kale Khan area late Monday night, gutting at least 30 shanties and prompting a large-scale rescue operation, with police safely rescuing and evacuating nearly 12 people from the danger zone, officials from the fire and police departments said on Tuesday, adding that nobody was injured or killed in the incident. The blaze, which started around 11.20pm was extinguished by around 1pm after a total of 24 fire tenders were pressed into service, officials said. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Officials said that they were probing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

The blaze, which started around 11.20pm was extinguished by around 1pm after a total of 24 fire tenders were pressed into service, the officials said, adding that the cooling operation continued till late Tuesday morning.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received about the fire at 11.22pm on Monday. It was extinguished by 12.55am on Tuesday.

A police officer, requesting anonymity said, the blaze erupted in an area where old furniture, timber and other combustible materials were stored, resulting in thick smoke and raising fears that the fire would spread to nearby dwellings. The police immediately alerted the residents and carried out the evacuation despite resistance from some locals.

“Through timely intervention and sustained persuasion, the police personnel safely rescued and evacuated 12 people, including entire families, from the danger zone before the fire could spread further,” the officer added.

The police said that additional police personnel were called in to assist with crowd management, evacuation and ensuring unhindered movement of emergency vehicles during the firefighting operation.

Nine ambulances were also deployed as a precautionary measure, the police added.