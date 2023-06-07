3 men abduct cab driver in Gurugram, tie him, dump him in Rewari and rob his car

Three men kidnapped a 30-year-old cab driver at gunpoint at Iffco Chowk in the early hours of Tuesday, assaulted him, took him more than 60 km to Rewari, dumped him in a secluded spot on the road with his limbs and mouth tied, and then fled with his car and other valuables, police officers familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The driver, Deepak Kumar, the complainant in this case, is from Jind and lives in a hostel in Sector 22 of Palam Vihar.

According to investigators, the suspects hired Kumar’s cab at Iffco Chowk on Tuesday and instructed him to drive up to Manesar. The suspects, who were armed with pistols and knives, overpowered Kumar shortly after entering the vehicle and pushed him below the rear seat after tying his limbs, said police officers associated with the case.

After driving up to Rewari and dumping Kumar at a secluded spot, the suspects also threw away his phone and SIM card to prevent him from immediately alerting the police, said investigators.

Kumar was rescued by passersby, after which he used one of their phones to contact Gurugram police, said investigators. Later, a police team from the DLF police station in Sector 29 went up to Rewari and brought him back.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects on Tuesday night at the DLF police station in Sector-29 under sections 34 (common intention) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer at DLF police station, said they were reviewing multiple CCTV camera footage from Iffco Chowk and those from the route the suspects took with the cab.

“We have a few clues. We are attempting to determine the suspects’ identities to apprehend them as soon as possible,” he added.