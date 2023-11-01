30-year-old dies in accident in Delhi; laptop, camera stolen as he lay bleeding

A 30-year-old freelance filmmaker died on Tuesday, three days after he was seriously injured in an accident near the Panchsheel Park Metro station in south Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Friends of Piyush Pal, the victim, also alleged that his laptop, camera, and other valuables were stolen as he lay bleeding on the road, though police did not comment on the allegations. According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday night, at around 10pm, when the motorcycle ridden by Pal, a resident of Kalkaji who worked as freelance photographer in Gurugram, collided with another two-wheeler, driven by Bunty Kumar, 26, a resident of Badarpur who works as a private driver in Gurugram.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said the Hauz Khas police received a call about the accident at 10.11pm. “A team reached there, where both people were found to be shifted to different hospitals. No eyewitness was found at spot… One injured was found to be shifted to PSRI hospital and another to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” she said.

The DCP said that CCTV footage was analysed, in which the bike driven by Pal appears to collide with Kumar’s vehicle. “On Kumar’s statement, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (riding a vehicle in a negligent manner) and 337 (rash driving) was registered on Monday. On Tuesday at around 6 pm, information was received about the death of Pal. The post mortem was conducted on Wednesday and the dead body was handed over to his relatives,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Pal’s friends claimed that after the accident, his laptop, camera, and mobile phone were stolen by onlookers.

Ishani Dutta, a former colleague claimed that instead of informing the police or rushing Pal to hospital, onlookers were busy capturing his photos and videos on their phones.

Meanwhile, a senior journalist friend of Pal, who declined to be named, said, “A passerby stole Pal’s laptop, purse and mobile, and many took photos and selfies.”

When asked about the allegations, DCP Choudhary said the claims can only be ascertained after an investigation.

