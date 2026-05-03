30-yr-old Delhi judge dies by suicide

A 30-year-old judge of the Karkardooma city court on Saturday allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of his second-floor flat at Green Park Main in south Delhi, police officers and relatives of the judicial officer said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Police and private security guards said they found the body hanging when they climbed 20 feet through a utility shaft and broke into the bathroom.

Although the police did not issue a statement on the incident, a relative of the deceased told reporters that the judge allegedly took his own life over domestic disputes with his wife. The judge’s wife and father were in the flat when he allegedly locked himself inside the bathroom, the relative said.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said it was around 1.30pm that the Safdarjung Enclave police station received a call from the judge’s brother-in-law in Defence Colony regarding a suicide at a house in Green Park Main.

The relative said the judge was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by police around 1.30pm. “The attending doctors declared him brought dead,” the relative said.

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{{^usCountry}} The relative also said the judge’s father — whom he accompanied while giving a statement to the police --- said he reached Delhi from the family’s hometown Alwar on Friday after a distress call by the son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The relative also said the judge’s father — whom he accompanied while giving a statement to the police --- said he reached Delhi from the family’s hometown Alwar on Friday after a distress call by the son. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Relatives of the deceased said that the father learnt that the couple had been having arguments over domestic issues, and the differences went back nearly two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relatives of the deceased said that the father learnt that the couple had been having arguments over domestic issues, and the differences went back nearly two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The relative, who spoke to reporters, also accused the judge’s wife’s sister — a civil servant in Jammu and Kashmir — of meddling in the couple’s household. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The relative, who spoke to reporters, also accused the judge’s wife’s sister — a civil servant in Jammu and Kashmir — of meddling in the couple’s household. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The judge’s family members said the family has taken the body to Alwar for the last rites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge’s family members said the family has taken the body to Alwar for the last rites. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A local said that he was present in a nearby house when he heard commotion outside and went to check what had happened. “Ten minutes later, two police patrol vans arrived. The security guard of the building and the police personnel climbed to the second floor’s bathroom using a ladder, broke the window glass to enter the bathroom. They brought a body down,” the resident said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local said that he was present in a nearby house when he heard commotion outside and went to check what had happened. “Ten minutes later, two police patrol vans arrived. The security guard of the building and the police personnel climbed to the second floor’s bathroom using a ladder, broke the window glass to enter the bathroom. They brought a body down,” the resident said. {{/usCountry}}

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The wife of the deceased could not be contacted.

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