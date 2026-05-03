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30-yr-old Delhi judge dies by suicide

A 30-year-old judge allegedly died by suicide in his Delhi home amid reported domestic disputes with his wife, police say.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 30-year-old judge of the Karkardooma city court on Saturday allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of his second-floor flat at Green Park Main in south Delhi, police officers and relatives of the judicial officer said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police and private security guards said they found the body hanging when they climbed 20 feet through a utility shaft and broke into the bathroom.

Although the police did not issue a statement on the incident, a relative of the deceased told reporters that the judge allegedly took his own life over domestic disputes with his wife. The judge’s wife and father were in the flat when he allegedly locked himself inside the bathroom, the relative said.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said it was around 1.30pm that the Safdarjung Enclave police station received a call from the judge’s brother-in-law in Defence Colony regarding a suicide at a house in Green Park Main.

The relative said the judge was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by police around 1.30pm. “The attending doctors declared him brought dead,” the relative said.

The wife of the deceased could not be contacted.

 
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