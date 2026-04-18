312 vehicles fined for black film violations in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police issued challans to 312 vehicles for using illegal black films between April 1 and April 15, collecting ₹31.2 lakh in fines, officials said on Friday.

Police said the action was part of a broader effort to improve road safety, ensure better compliance with traffic rules and curb violations that may aid criminal activity. (HT PHOTO)

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The drive was conducted under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters/highway) Satyapal Yadav and deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prateek Gehlot.

Police said the action was part of a broader effort to improve road safety, ensure better compliance with traffic rules and curb violations that may aid criminal activity. They also flagged other common violations, including riding two-wheelers without number plates and triple riding, which continue to pose safety risks.

Commuters were urged to follow basic norms, such as wearing helmets, avoiding wrong-side driving, not using mobile phones while driving and not driving under the influence of intoxicants.

According to regulations, vehicles are not permitted to use black films on windows unless granted specific security exemptions. The rule mandates a minimum visible light transmission (VLT) of 70% for front and rear windshields and 50% for side windows, following a 2012 Supreme Court ruling banning black films (sun control films) on vehicle glasses.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said such drives will continue in the coming weeks as part of sustained enforcement measures across Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said such drives will continue in the coming weeks as part of sustained enforcement measures across Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic police collected over ₹6 crore in June last year and 259 vehicles were challaned for black film violations between March 1 and 12, 2026, imposing fines of ₹25.9 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic police collected over ₹6 crore in June last year and 259 vehicles were challaned for black film violations between March 1 and 12, 2026, imposing fines of ₹25.9 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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