32.4L collected as fines since start of anti-dust campaign: Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday held a review meeting of the anti-dust campaign launched by the Delhi government on October 6, noting that so far, 6,868 construction and demolition (C&D) sites had been inspected of which 253 sites were penalised or issued a show cause notice for failing to comply with norms.

“So far 6,868 construction sites have been inspected. A total of 253 notices have been issued amongst these sites, with a fine amount totalling ₹32.4 lakh imposed on them for non-compliance of dust guidelines,” Rai said, adding that it is necessary to follow the 14 anti-dust norms laid down by the Delhi government.

The norms include the installation of a protective wall of tin around the construction site, using anti-smog guns if the C&D site has an area of over 5,000sqm, and covering debris, waste and construction materials, among others.

Rai said the review meeting was held with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the environment department to take stock of progress made through the one-month campaign, which will end on November 6.

“There are a total of 586 teams formed for the implementation of the anti-dust campaign and they are ensuring compliance. If any site refuses to follow the rules of dust control, action will be taken upon it as per law. According to the NGT guidelines, a fine ranging from 10,000 up to 5 lakh will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites and if there is severe violation then the construction site will be shut,” he said, asking for people to utilise the Green Delhi app to report dust-related complaints.

The minister also said with the assistance of Delhi residents, pollution levels in Delhi have gradually been reducing, adding that the state government is geared up to fight air pollution.

“In order to reduce the pollution of Delhi during the winter season, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the Winter Action Plan on September 30, and on the basis of that, all departments began working on the ground. We have also launched the Green War Room, from where all these activities are being monitored,” he said.