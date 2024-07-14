32-year-old man shot dead at GTB Hospital; kin allege minor shooter wanted to kill someone else

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by a teenager inside a ward at Delhi's GTB Hospital on Sunday, according to police. The incident occurred in Ward Number 24, with only a minor shooter involved. Riyazuddin later died from injuries. (Screengrab)

The victim Riyazuddin, had been admitted on June 23 for treatment of an abdominal infection.

The incident occurred in Ward Number 24, with only a minor shooter involved. Riyazuddin later died from injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary told PTI, “The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station. On reaching the spot, police found that a patient, namely Riyazuddin, received injury. He was later declared dead by doctors.”

The officer said an 18-year-old man entered the ward around 4 pm and shot Riyazuddin.

The victim's wife claimed that the shooter meant to kill someone else but accidentally shot Riyazuddin.

She told ANI, “I met my husband yesterday. After I reached here, I got to know that he was shot dead. They (accused) had come here to kill someone else, but mistakenly shot my husband. There was a person admitted to another ward, his wife used to tell me that her husband was in danger and some people could come to kill him. The shooters had come to kill him but they shot my husband.”

Speaking to PTI, Riyazuddin's cousin brother Shoaib alleged that the hospital was aware that an attack was going to take place but did not put proper security measures in place.

He said, “Nurse informed us that a youngster shot at our brother while his bandages were being changed. In the adjacent room, another patient had been attacked a day back. His wife had asked for security as they got to know that a second attack was going to be carried out, but they were not provided with security. So, they had come to kill someone else, however, my brother lost his life due to confusion. My brother was innocent, he had no criminal record and was mentally disturbed.”

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Negligence in such cases will not be tolerated. Whoever is guilty will not be spared. Security of all hospitals will be reviewed."

A hospital official mentioned that some people pushed the doctor into entering the ward, shot the patient, and then escaped.

GTB hospital released an official statement saying, “Nobody else was injured. SHO of GTB Enclave, ACP and Crime Branch officers reached the crime scene after being informed by the CMO on duty.”

A nurse, who was on duty and wished to remain anonymous, said the teenager entered the ward at 3:59 pm, asking everyone to stay calm and quiet. The nurse mentioned that the gunshot noise attracted a crowd outside the ward, and someone from the crowd alerted the police. She told PTI, “He took out a pistol which he had concealed behind and shot the patient and ran away. It was scary for everyone who were inside the ward.”