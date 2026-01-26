32-year-old property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Shastri Park

New Delhi: Four unknown assailants allegedly shot a 32-year-old property dealer to death on Saturday night in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area. This is the second shootout in northeast Delhi within 24 hours, despite the Capital being on high alert ahead of Republic Day. Investigators said Sameer was shot in the head, back and abdomen from a close range (Representative photo)

Police said Sameer alias Kammu Pehlwan had gone out for a walk after dinner at around 11.15pm on Saturday and had only gone a few steps away from home in the Buland Masjid area, when the four men allegedly shot him three times. The men immediately fled from the spot and neighbours informed Sameer’s family, who then called the police and rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said Sameer lived with his family and is survived by his wife, two daughters, mother, and five brothers. His father died of a heart attack last year.

“When he reached Bihari Chowk, a short distance from his home, he received a call. While Sameer was still answering the call, four miscreants on foot surrounded him and opened fire. They fired three bullets at him and fled. Sameer’s family was informed by neighbours and they called the police at 11.25pm,” a senior police officer said.

Sameer’s brother Nadeem told police that he had no enmity with anyone. “He was actually concerned about the increasing crime in the area. Last month, Sameer called for the formation of a committee to spread awareness among young men in the area and dissuade them from crime. He also spoke with several people about this on Saturday. We just want justice,” he told the police.

On Friday night, at around 11.30pm, a 24-year-old man was assaulted and shot dead by a group of assailants inside a cafe in Maujpur. Police said the victim Faizan, was shot twice and the alleged accused later recorded a video claiming responsibility for the murder and uploaded it on social media.

No arrests have been made so far in both the killings.