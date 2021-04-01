33 big private hospitals told to augment bed capacity for Covid patients

The government on Wednesday ordered 33 big private hospitals in Delhi to increase the number of ward beds and intensive care unit (ICU) beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 to 25% of their total capacity or double the occupancy as on March 30, whichever is higher. This will add 238 ICU beds and 842 ward beds to Delhi’s Covid-19 treatment capacity, according to Wednesday’s order by director general of health services Dr Nutan Mundeja.

Currently, Delhi has a total of 5,876 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 across public and private hospitals. Of these, 2,015 beds with and without ventilators are in the ICU.

“Orders have been issued to big private hospitals to add 230 ICU beds as well as 842 normal beds. The ICU occupancy had gone up at two or three private hospitals and, hence, the order was issued. There are enough beds – both in the ICU and the wards -- available in Delhi government hospitals as of now. The overall occupancy in hospitals is around 25%. The situation is comfortable so far,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The government order read, “It has been observed that bed occupancy of Covid wards in private sector, especially in 33 large hospitals has been steadily increasing and in some of these hospitals, the occupancy is more than 75%. Therefore, in order to augment the bed capacity, the 33 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 25% of their bed capacity or double the occupancy as on 30.3.21, whichever is higher.”

There were a total of 1,874 persons with the viral infection admitted to hospitals, putting the occupancy rate at 31.8% as on Wednesday evening. The occupancy of ICU beds stood at 34.8%, according to the government’s Delhi Corona app.

At Max Saket, where the number of beds was ordered to be increased, the occupancy stood at 74% as on Wednesday evening. The occupancy was 56.4% at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and at 79.6% at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, according to the app.

In comparison, the occupancy stood at 21% at Lok Nayak Hospital and 8.8% at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Wednesday’s order followed a tweet by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a day ago which said, “In view of COVID situation developing in Del, no. of normal n ICU beds reserved for COVID is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We r keeping close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But pl follow all precautions (sic).”

Giridhar Gyani, director-general of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), said, “The situation is worsening and we are likely to see more hospital admissions in the coming days. So there is a need to increase the bed capacity. It will take some time for hospitals to increase the beds as they already have many non-Covid patients admitted. The government has ordered 33 big private hospitals to increase the bed capacity, even as government hospitals are mostly empty.”