Delhi's daily Covid tally goes up again with 1,819 new cases; toll at 11,027

Delhi's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up again on Wednesday with 1,819 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 662,430, according to the health department's bulletin. The new cases are 827 more than that of Tuesday's when 992 people had tested positive for the disease. However, Wednesday's tally is 85 cases less than that of Monday's- when 1,904 new cases were seen, the highest in more than three months.

Nearly 400 people were discharged while 11 more succumbed to the disease on Wednesday. The recoveries and death toll in the national Capital have now climbed to 642,565 and 11,027, the bulletin showed. The total active cases are at 8,838.

A total of 67,070 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 36,808 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TruNat tests while the remaining 30,262 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin added. Tuesday's testing numbers were low due to a public holiday on the occasion of Holi on Monday







