3.4k visitors at Prime Ministers’ museum in 1 day

At least 3,370 people on Sunday visited the Prime Ministers’ museum, the highest since its inauguration in April last year, Nehru Memorial Musuem and Library (NMML) chairperson Nripendra Misra said on Monday.

The gallery which will capture PM Narendra Modi’s achievements is likely to be completed by end March, Misra added. “Last year, the museum played host to nearly 400 visitors a day. It has a capacity of hosting 3,000 at any given point in time, it has crossed that capacity by playing host to 3,370 people on Sunday,” former private secretary to PM Modi Misra said on Monday.

“Special campaigns have been undertaken by museum officials to boast awareness. These include announcements at nearby metro stations, messages by telecom operators, announcements in the Delhi Shatabdi train and active promotions on social media.”

According to Misra, this has led to a rise in the number of visitors. From January 1 to 15, the museum was visited by 18,733 people including students, tourists and academics from all age groups, according to official data. The newly launched light and sound show, which has a capacity of 110 people per session, was attended by 2,061 people, while 9,144 visited the Nehru Planetarium and 17,090 visited the PMs’ museum. “We expect that once the new lecture series on Prime Ministers starts, the numbers will increase further,” he said.

