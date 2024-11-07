Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

34-yr-old kills 18-yr-old girlfriend’s 62-yr-old father, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 05:12 AM IST

On October 20, Chaudhary took Singh out on the pretext of getting him a job as a security guard but got him drunk instead and strangulated him, police said

NEW DELHI

Handcuffs - Handcuff (Representative photo)
Handcuffs - Handcuff (Representative photo)

A 62-year-old man was murdered, allegedly by his daughter’s boyfriend, in the Narela industrial area on October 20 because he was against the relationship, police said, adding that the matter was only reported on Monday and the accused was arrested the same day.

The accused was identified as Sukhira Chaudhary, 34, who allegedly killed Bacchu Prasad Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said.

Police said that Chaudhary was in a relationship with Singh’s 18-year-old daughter Pinky Kumari and Singh objected to their relationship. On October 20, Chaudhary took Singh out on the pretext of getting him a job as a security guard but got him drunk instead and strangulated him, police said.

Chaudhary eventually told Kumari that he killed her father and buried the body behind Shahpur village, police said. She immediately told her brother Phool Kumar, who reported it to the police. From the probe, they ascertained that a decomposed body was recovered from the spot on October 27 and preserved.

The family identified the body and Chaudhary was arrested.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //