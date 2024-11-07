34-yr-old kills 18-yr-old girlfriend’s 62-yr-old father, arrested

NEW DELHI Handcuffs - Handcuff (Representative photo)

A 62-year-old man was murdered, allegedly by his daughter’s boyfriend, in the Narela industrial area on October 20 because he was against the relationship, police said, adding that the matter was only reported on Monday and the accused was arrested the same day.

The accused was identified as Sukhira Chaudhary, 34, who allegedly killed Bacchu Prasad Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said.

Police said that Chaudhary was in a relationship with Singh’s 18-year-old daughter Pinky Kumari and Singh objected to their relationship. On October 20, Chaudhary took Singh out on the pretext of getting him a job as a security guard but got him drunk instead and strangulated him, police said.

Chaudhary eventually told Kumari that he killed her father and buried the body behind Shahpur village, police said. She immediately told her brother Phool Kumar, who reported it to the police. From the probe, they ascertained that a decomposed body was recovered from the spot on October 27 and preserved.

The family identified the body and Chaudhary was arrested.