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35-yr-old woman stabbed to death after altercation over phone in NE Delhi

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her husband injured after an altercation over a mobile phone escalated at a slum cluster in northeast Delhi’s Azadpur on Sunday night, police said on Monday

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her husband injured after an altercation over a mobile phone escalated at a slum cluster in northeast Delhi’s Azadpur on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Rakhi, was declared brought dead at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Her husband, Ashu alias Anshu, 39, was discharged after receiving medical attention.

Police have registered a murder case at Adarsh Nagar police station. The accused and victims are known to each other, police said.

“Multiple teams have been formed to nab them. Raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts,” said Akanksha Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

According to police, the couple’s minor son was playing a game on a mobile phone outside his house in the slums when three local boys took it away and fled. When Ashu and Rakhi objected, the argument turned violent.

“Two of the assailants attacked both victims with knives and fled,” the DCP said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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