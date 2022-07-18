36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab's Mansa from Delhi's Tihar jail

Thirty-six police personnel, of whom at least 10 were carrying AK47 rifles; six cars, including bulletproof ones; and a videographer to record the entire journey from Delhi’s Tihar jail to Punjab’s Mansa police station — these were some of the measures that the Punjab Police team took while transporting two key suspects in singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

The security arrangements were detailed in the submission filed by Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) before a Delhi court on Thursday while seeking permission to transport the two suspects — Sachin Bhiwani (who allegedly provided shelter and logistics to the gunmen) and Ankit Sersa (one of the gunmen who allegedly fired at Moosewala). The two men were arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell on July 4.

A copy of the Punjab Police’s submission seeking the two men’s custody shows they submitted names and details of each police officer who would escort the two to Punjab. The 36 personnel were divided into six teams — 10 police officers carried AK47 rifles, the others carried 9MM pistols and other weapons to deal with a possible attack by rival gangsters against Bhiwani and Sersa who belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.

Moosewala was shot dead by gunmen at around 5.30pm on May 29 when he, a cousin and a friend were driving to Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Following Moosewala’s murder, since the alleged involvement of the Bishnoi and Brar gang came to light, police and prison officers went on high alert in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to avert a gang war. Through unverified social media accounts, Bishnoi and Brar’s rival gangs have threatened to avenge Moosewala’s murder.

There were similar security arrangements in place when gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi was taken to Punjab. There were at least two bulletproof vehicles and 54 police personnel — 38 of them armed — to protect Bishnoi from rival gangs. Delhi Police had on June 8 revealed Bishnoi as the mastermind of the murder. Punjab Police, in their submissions to court, also said that Bishnoi coordinated the attack and was in touch with Brar.

