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38-year-old biker, hit by a DTC bus in GTB Enclave, dies

A 38-year-old man died on Sunday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the GTB Enclave area of northeast Delhi, causing him to fall and suffer fatal head injuries, police said

Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 08:04 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 38-year-old man died on Sunday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the GTB Enclave area of northeast Delhi, causing him to fall and suffer fatal head injuries, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, police said.
The bus driver has been arrested, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, officers added.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. His brother Deepak Kumar, 41, told HT that Sandeep worked as a daily wager with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Deepak claimed that eyewitnesses at the spot told him Kumar lost balance while attempting to avoid a dog that had strayed onto the road, and was subsequently hit by the bus.

However, police officers familiar with the investigation said no such account was shared with them. They added that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish what led to the crash.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the GTB Enclave police station received a call around 12.05pm regarding an accident near the station. Responding officers found a DTC bus and a motorcycle involved in the incident, with the motorcyclist sustaining injuries.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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